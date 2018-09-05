Bond set in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set Tuesday at $50,000 for a Struthers man who police said shot another person Saturday in the parking lot of a Market Street store in an argument over a parking space.

A preliminary hearing is expected next week for Nicholas Italiano, 24, who was arraigned before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on a charge of felonious assault.

Reports said Italiano first got in an argument with a woman who accused him of taking up too many parking spaces in his pickup truck.

She called her boyfriend who argued with Italiano and punched him before Italiano shot him while chasing him, reports said.

Italiano admitted to shooting the man but told police it was self-defense, reports said. He does have a concealed-carry permit.

Funeral fundraiser

NILES

The family of a boy who died after being struck by a car Sunday evening is raising funds for his funeral expenses.

Isaiah Issa, 6, was struck by an SUV along Robbins Avenue. He later died at an Akron hospital.

Isaiah’s family has established a GoFundMe page to raise $8,000 for the boy’s funeral, which is expected to cost about $9,000. The fundraising effort had raised about $1,400 as of Tuesday evening.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com/Isaiah-and-Family.

Isaiah’s grandmother, Laurie Badea of Cleveland, said the family’s Robbins Avenue neighbors have shown their support since Isaiah’s death.

“The neighbors have walked across the street and given letters and given their condolences. The people have been amazing,” she said.

Crash driver in court

HUBBARD

The Arizona man who was driving the tractor-trailer that crashed along Interstate 80, killing his passenger Monday night appeared in court Tuesday, and his bond was set at $50,000, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol believed Ademayowa Saint, 46, of Glendale, Ariz., was drunk and under the influence of illegal narcotics when his semi-truck went off the road and hit several trees before jackknifing.

The woman in the truck’s sleeper berth was killed. Her identity hasn’t been released, but authorities believe she was Saint’s fiancee.

Saint is charged with vehicular homicide, possession of marijuana, having an open container and operating a commercial vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is in the Trumbull County jail.

Theft of $20,000

AUSTINTOWN

A township woman claims more than $20,000 in savings was stolen from her ailing father by the man’s caretaker. The woman filed a report Monday with the police department.

She said her father, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, has lived with his girlfriend for about 20 years, and the woman has taken care of him.

Two weeks before the report, the man’s daughter noticed about $20,000 was missing from her father’s savings account – an account for which she also has access.

She first suspected an “unknown subject” had accessed the account. But upon asking the caretaker about the missing money, she noted the woman became “very defensive and confrontational,” the man’s daughter told police.

Later that day, the caretaker moved out of the home. The man’s daughter also suspects she left with an unspecified amount of cash that had been in the home. Detectives are reviewing the case.

Child-sex charges

STRUTHERS

A Campbell man was jailed Saturday after police said he had sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl in Struthers, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Austin Joe-Little, 19, is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Police said he would sneak into the girl’s house when her father wasn’t home.

The father told police he discovered Aug. 20 the surveillance cameras were being shut off to sneak Joe-Little in the house.

The girl told police she and Joe-Little had begun having unprotected intercourse the past few weeks. Her parents took her to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley for a sexual-assault examination.