Blitz Live Polls — Looking for top players and games from Week 2. Vote now!

The weekly Blitz Live polls are up, and you get your chance to salute last Friday's top football performances.

Click here to go to the polls at the bottom of the page.

==

PLAYERS

• Davion Daniels, QB, Hubbard — 223 yards, 3 rushing TDs on 28 carries ... 9 of 10 for 116 yards passing and two TDs ... Hubbard beat Girard 48-32.

• Kent Wolford, QB, LaBrae — 129 yards, 3 rushing TDs on seven carries ... 9 of 12 for 250 yards passing and 4 TDs ... LaBrae beat Warren JFK 55-14

• Chase Franken. QB, Columbiana — 19 of 36 for a school-record 400 yards and 3 TDs in a 42-35 loss to McDonald

• Logan Regal, WR, Southington — 3 catches for 93 yards, including TDs of 47 and 33 yards ... also a 40-yard TD run and a 42-yard punt return for a TD in a 55-8 win over Sebring

==

GAMES

• McDonald's 42-35 shootout win over Columbiana. The Blue Devils are 2-0.

• Hubbard's 48-32 win over Girard in the first big game of 2018. Hubbard is 2-0.

• East's 34-7 win over Ursuline. First YCS win over Ursuline perhaps the better part of two decades. The Golden Bears are 1-1.

• Fitch's 15-8 win over Erie. The Falcons are 2-0.