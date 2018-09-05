Agenda Thursday

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., special meeting to consider the 2018 annual ordinance to levy special assessments for demo, grass cutting and board-ups; an ordinance for the issuance and sale of notes in the principal amount of $5,600,000 to pay costs for renovating the City Hall Annex; and all communications and certificates as deemed necessary by council, sixth floor, council chambers, city hall, 26th S. Phelps St.

Campbell school board, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., school board conference room, 280 Sixth St.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments Technical Advisory Committee, 10 a.m., City Centre One Building, 10th-floor conference room, 100 E. Federal St., suite 1000, Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners hearing room, courthouse basement, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.