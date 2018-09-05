Woman reports sexual assault in Poland Township

POLAND

A sexual assault occurred this morning in Poland Township Park near Moore Road, police Chief Brian Goodin said in a news release this afternoon.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was running on Moore when a man approached and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect took the victim’s phone and told her not to get up until he left the area.

According to Goodin, the victim ran to her home and called the police around 7:30 a.m.

The victim described the suspect as a white male of medium built with blue eyes and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Township police are investigating.

“Anybody that has anything, you can call anonymously. This guy needs to be put away,” said Goodin.

Poland Township Police can be reached at (330) 757-8033.