Trumbull health officials reveal positive West Nile test
CHAMPION
Through the Trumbull County Combined Health District's mosquito surveillance program, it has been informed by the Ohio Department of Health that Trumbull County had one mosquito pool test positive for West Nile Virus.
The mosquito pool was from the bike trail in Champion Township. The sample was collected between Aug. 21 and 22.
To date, there have been zero human cases of West Nile Virus in Trumbull County. However, with the presence of positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool health officials are asking the community be vigilant against being bitten by a mosquito.
