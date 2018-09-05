Trucker accused in fatal I-80 crash arraigned in Girard

HUBBARD

An Arizona semi truck driver accused of crashing his vehicle while drunk and killing his female passenger Monday night along Interstate 80 was arraigned Tuesday.

Saint A. Ademayowa, 46, of Glendale, Az., pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession and drunk driving-related charges in Girard Municipal Court, court officials said. He did not plead to his felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, as it will be bound over to a higher court.

A judge set his bond at a total $57,500 or 10 percent cash or surety. Ademayowa had not posted bond as of Tuesday afternoon and was remanded to the Trumbull County Jail.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s office could not be reached Tuesday to release the name of the victim.