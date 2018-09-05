TROPICAL STORM GORDON | Louisiana governor warns of danger
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Louisiana’s governor is urging his state’s residents to remain vigilant for Tropical Storm Gordon, though the worst of the weather is forecast to hit east of the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday that Gordon remains a “very dangerous storm” and shouldn’t be taken lightly.
The governor says he’s authorized 350 National Guard troops stationed around Louisiana with high-water vehicles, boats and helicopters to respond to any storm threats as needed.
Latest forecasts show Gordon expected to skim part of southeast Louisiana and then move into northeast Louisiana, bringing high wind and heavy rain in areas already saturated from prior rainstorms.
A dozen school districts in southeast Louisiana closed Tuesday, along with several college campuses.
