Taiwanese chefs bring unique tastes to Youngstown
CANFIELD — In the years that chefs from Taiwan have toured the U.S. for a cultural exchange program, they have not visited the same city twice.
That is, until they visited Youngstown.
For the second consecutive year, the program has come to the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center.
The visit culminated this evening in a dinner for more than 100 at The Bistro, MCCTC’s restaurant operated by culinary-arts students and instructors. The event was a partnership between MCCTC and Youngstown State University’s hospitality management program.
The program brought chefs Tony Huang and Amo Liang to five cities in the U.S. Huang leads Hsing-Wu University’s hospitality program, and Liang is a culinary instructor there.
