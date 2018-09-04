FAIR DIGEST

Sunday attendance

CANFIELD

On Sunday, 74,262 people visited the fair, down from 86,036 on Sunday last year.

The fair’s overall attendance this year, however, is on track to beat last year’s.

The five-day ticket total was 248,543, which is 21,041 more than this time last year.

Volunteers rescue bird

CANFIELD

The Red Cross volunteers at the fairgrounds are used to helping people, but had a new experience over the weekend: rescuing a bird.

Red Cross coordinator Alan Scannell noticed what is believed to be an American Kestrel choking on a bug it had swallowed.

“I came around at the right time and got some instruments and was able to get the bug out of his throat,” Scannell said.

In his 38 years volunteering at the fair, Scannell said this was the first time he had treated an animal.

Deputy sheriff injured

CANFIELD

The fair board reported Sunday that a deputy sheriff was struck by a vehicle and injured while directing traffic Saturday at Leffingwell Road and state Route 46.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, the board said.

Diehl recognized

CANFIELD

The fair board this year recognized Gale Diehl, who has been exhibiting sheep at the fair for 60 years.

The board marked the milestone with a banner at Diehl’s stall in the sheep barn.