Storm brings heavy rain

By JUSTIN DENNIS

jdennis@vindy.com

Rainfall totaled up to 2 inches in some areas as a heavy storm rolled through the Mahoning Valley, toppling trees and knocking out power.

The National Weather Service Cleveland office issued severe thunderstorm and flash-flood warnings for the area Monday afternoon.

The Girard area received a little more than 2 inches of rain, according to an NOAA online rainfall tracker, and most of the precipitation fell north of Youngstown.

More than 5,000 FirstEnergy customers reported outages in Trumbull and Mahoning counties early Monday evening, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. By 10 p.m. Monday, most of the outages had been resolved, according to the FirstEnergy website.