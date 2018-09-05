Police need your help to find missing man
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are looking for 72-year-old Phillip Placko, who left his residence on Bancroft Avenue today about 8:50 p.m. and hasn’t returned.
Placko is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighs 165 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Placko is diabetic and has dementia. Police said he needs his medication.
The vehicle involved is a red 2017 Kia Sportage with Ohio plate number GGG1856.
Police ask the public to call 911 if Placko or the vehicle is spotted.
