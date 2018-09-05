Man who barricaded himself in room faces domestic charges
BOARDMAN
Township police forcibly entered a home on Garden Valley Drive in search of a domestic violence suspect on Sunday evening.
Police responded to the victim’s report that Austin Larsen, 20, assaulted her.
After multiple failed attempts of contact, police entered the residence and located Larsen in a locked bedroom. Police used a flash bang and chemical spray to gain entry into the bedroom, which Larsen had barricaded.
Larsen was arrested on charges of domestic violence, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and inducing panic.
