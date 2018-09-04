Man jailed after shooting gun

By JUSTIN DENNIS

YOUNGSTOWN

City police jailed a man accused of shooting a firearm near an occupied home along Neosho Road on Monday.

Jerry Robinson, 51, was reportedly staying at the residence in the 3000 block of Neosho Road, owned by his girlfriend, but she refused to let him in the home Monday morning, according to a police report.

Officers responding to 911 calls about gunfire outside the home found Robinson on the home’s porch about 6:30 a.m. Monday, yelling and screaming “my hands are up” and “kill me, kill me – I’m a soldier.”

Robinson reportedly ignored officers’ commands to show his hands. Officers fired stun guns to subdue him, to “little effect,” but ultimately arrested him and transported him to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for an evaluation.

Officers later found several spent shell casings on the porch, as well as a firearm – a loaded Bryco 9 mm pistol – in a nearby trash can. Officers noted the home’s front door and deadbolt lock appeared damaged by gunfire.

Robinson’s girlfriend told police Robinson had been away for a few days, and she refused to let him in the home when he returned. She claimed she did not hear any gunfire. Neighbors, however, did and called 911.

Robinson’s girlfriend also said the man shattered a passenger window of her 2006 Cadillac parked in the home’s driveway.

Robinson could face charges related to improperly discharging the firearm as well as resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and criminal damaging. He is expected to be arraigned this morning in Youngstown Municipal Court.