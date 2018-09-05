Mahoning gets $741,851 grant to provide housing for homeless veterans

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners have received a $741,851 grant to provide housing for homeless veterans in Mahoning County.

Mahoning County and Family & Community Services will collaborate with the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority to provide additional housing units to veterans.

Veterans will have access to 15 units.

“With rates of veteran homelessness on the rise, we needed to expand our services to meet their unique needs,” said Matthew Slater, director of veteran services for Family & Community Services.

The commissioners will have a news conference prior to their regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday at 10 a.m..