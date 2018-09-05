Mahoning County gets grant to aid vets
YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County, with the help of Family and Community Services of Ravenna, obtained a $741,851 U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs grant to provide housing to 15 homeless veterans.
Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti, who led the effort to provide veteran housing in the county, called the development exciting.
“It’s a good day for veterans in the Valley,” she said. “We’ve been working on this for over a year.”
Matthew Slater, director of veteran services for Family & Community Services, said the housing will follow the model of a program his organization established in 2013 in Warren.
