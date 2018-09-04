Impact Awards

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the fourth annual Impact Awards Luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Villa Banquet Facility, 2500 New Butler Road.

Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight.

RSVP to Kati by 724-658-1488 or kati@lawrencecountychamber.org.

Kravitz Deli raises $800 for Youngstown Cancer Society

YOUNGSTOWN

Kravitz Deli raised $800 for the American Cancer Society of Greater Youngstown with its inaugural National Deli Month-in-a-Week Celebration Aug. 12-18.

A portion of the proceeds from each special and every pound of featured meat sold at the Belmont Avenue restaurant went to the organization. The Kravitz business family lost two people to cancer this year.

“The Cancer Society offers free cancer treatment management and emotional support programs for patients and their families,” said owner Jack Kravitz. “We are still reeling from our losses and know how important these services are to families. We are glad in our own way we could provide a way for the community to help.”

Kravitz plans to continue supporting the organization, next with National Sandwich Day on Nov. 3. Details will be announced soon.

Chamber salute

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced its 2018 Government Affairs Council Salute to Elected Officials Wine Taste will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Avalon Inn.

The cost is $25 for chamber members, $35 for nonmembers and $10 for elected officials.

Local, state and federal government officials and their staffs will gather with hundreds of local business leaders and public policy advocates from around Ohio for the event.

Register online at regionalchamber.com, by emailing marybeth@regionalchamber.com or by calling 330-744-2131 ext. 1212.

Child killed by float in Colorado parade

WINDSOR, Colo.

Colorado police say an 8-year-old boy has died after being struck by a float during a Labor Day parade.

The incident happened during the Windsor Harvest Festival parade about 20 miles southeast of Fort Collins.

Authorities and witnesses say the boy was a participant on a church-sponsored float, and the incident occurred near the end of the parade route.

The boy’s name was not immediately released.

Todd Vess of Windsor Severance Fire Rescue says it wasn’t immediately clear whether he fell from the float or was walking beside the float when he was struck.

The parade was canceled as emergency personnel treated and transported the child to a hospital, where he died.

Protest brings arrests, doesn’t shut down Chicago expressway

CHICAGO

Police arrested a dozen participants of an anti-violence protest on Labor Day that tried and ultimately failed to shut down an expressway that leads to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Live TV reports Monday showed Illinois State Police troopers also arresting the main organizer of the protest, the Rev. Gregory Livingston, who had vowed days earlier to temporarily stop the traffic flow on Interstate 90, also known as the Kennedy Expressway.

Dozens of troopers blocked a ramp onto the busy expressway while a trooper with a megaphone warned those attempting to march down that they would be arrested if they didn’t turn around. Some chanted in response, “Ain’t nobody going to turn us around.”

When a trooper asked Livingston if he would go back, Livingston responded politely that he would not and said: “Arrest me.” The trooper tapped him on the shoulder before leading him away.

In all, a dozen people were arrested, handed $120 citations for being a pedestrian on a highway and soon released, an Illinois State Police spokesman, David Byrd, told the Chicago Tribune.

Body of 1 person found after boats crash on Colorado River

MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif.

The body of a California woman who was among four people missing after two boats collided on the Colorado River was found Monday, authorities said.

Christine Lewis, 51, of Visalia was discovered in a section of the river along the California-Arizona border, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.

Lewis was among more than a dozen people ejected from the boats in the crash Saturday night.

A search continued for two other women and one man.

A recreational boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on Saturday night along the well-traveled stretch of the river, the office said.

Both boats sank, and passing boaters pulled crash victims from the water. Nine people were injured, with two in critical condition, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Moose crowded by onlookers on shore drowns in Vt. lake

SOUTH HERO, Vt.

A moose drowned in Lake Champlain after people crowded around the animal to take its picture, Vermont wildlife officials said.

Fish and Wildlife Warden Robert Currier said the moose swam across the lake from New York to South Hero, Vt., on Saturday. He said it made it onto land but was forced back into the water, likely feeling threatened by onlookers. The moose succumbed to exhaustion and drowned.

Currier said he wasn’t there when the moose re-entered the water, but believes onlookers played a role based on what he heard from them and from local authorities. He arrived shortly before the animal drowned.

Pennsylvania GOP official resigns over racist Facebook posts

BEAVER, Pa.

A Pennsylvania Republican official who referred to black NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as “baboons” in a Facebook post has resigned.

Former Beaver County Republican Committee secretary Carla Maloney resigned Friday in a letter to the committee’s chairman. Maloney apologized for her “insensitive” posts and said she would “work to show everyone” who she is.

Maloney called the players “baboons” on her personal Facebook account in response to athletes who have knelt during the national anthem to protest social injustice. In another post, she said “overpaid ignorant blacks” should “go to Africa.”

The Beaver County Republican Committee said in a statement that it had accepted Maloney’s resignation and denounced her comments.

Maloney couldn’t immediately be reached.

3 charged in murder of US woman in Belize

PUNTA GORDA, Belize

Three people have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 68-year-old Missouri woman who retired to the coast of Belize, authorities in the Central American nation said Monday.

The body of Sherris Stringham was found late Friday near a river in Pomona, about 50 miles from where she lived in the Caribbean village of Hopkins, police spokeswoman Hortence Hernandez said in a statement.

The suspects were identified as two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old minor, all from Hopkins.

Police said Stringham was reported missing Aug. 27, and her vehicle was found abandoned days later hundreds of miles away in the Orange Walk district in the northern part of the country. No motive has been confirmed, but robbery was suspected.

Associated Press