Fund established for Niles boy killed Sunday

NILES — The family of a boy who died after being struck by a car Sunday evening is raising funds for his funeral expenses.

Isaiah Issa, 6, was struck by an SUV along Robbins Avenue. He later died at an Akron hospital.

Isaiah’s family has established a GoFundMe page to raise $8,000 for the boy’s funeral, which is expected to cost about $9,000. The fundraising effort had raised about $1,400 as of early tonight.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com/Isaiah-and-Family.

Isaiah’s grandmother, Laurie Badea of Cleveland, said the family’s Robbins Avenue neighbors have shown their support since the boy's death.

“The neighbors have walked across the street and given letters and given their condolences. The people have been amazing,” she said.