Fund established for Niles boy killed Sunday
NILES — The family of a boy who died after being struck by a car Sunday evening is raising funds for his funeral expenses.
Isaiah Issa, 6, was struck by an SUV along Robbins Avenue. He later died at an Akron hospital.
Isaiah’s family has established a GoFundMe page to raise $8,000 for the boy’s funeral, which is expected to cost about $9,000. The fundraising effort had raised about $1,400 as of early tonight.
To donate, visit GoFundMe.com/Isaiah-and-Family.
Isaiah’s grandmother, Laurie Badea of Cleveland, said the family’s Robbins Avenue neighbors have shown their support since the boy's death.
“The neighbors have walked across the street and given letters and given their condolences. The people have been amazing,” she said.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 5, 2018 midnight
Bond set in shooting
- September 2, 2018 9:14 p.m.
Niles boy, 6, struck by SUV and seriously injured tonight
- September 4, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Boy, 6, dies after being hit by vehicle
- September 3, 2018 midnight
Niles boy struck, injured by SUV
- January 10, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Family of Youngstown woman killed while walking trying to raise funds for funeral
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.