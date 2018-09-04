Driver faces charges in fatal crash on I-80

Staff report

HUBBARD

One woman was reportedly killed in a drunk-driving crash involving a semi truck Monday evening along Interstate 80 between Hubbard and the Pennsylvania state line.

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigators will seek vehicular homicide and OVI charges against the driver, Ademayowa A. Saint, 46, of Glendale, Ariz., who is now in jail.

According to a Monday release from the OHP, Saint was traveling east along the interstate in a 2005 Freightliner semi truck when he lost control near the state line and went off the south side of the roadway, striking several trees and a ditch before jackknifing.

An unidentified female passenger in the truck’s sleeper berth was killed. Authorities believe her to be Saint’s fiancee, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Saint was uninjured in the crash.

Authorities determined Saint was impaired by alcohol and drugs, according to the release.

He was transported to the Trumbull County jail on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, possession of marijuana, open container in a vehicle and operating a commercial vehicle while under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are urged to contact the patrol’s Warren post at 330-898-2311.