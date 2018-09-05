Defending US Open women's tennis champ upended
FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. (AP) — Defending champion Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the U.S. Open, beaten by Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals today.
Stephens beat Sevastova in the same round last year en route to her first Grand Slam title, but she missed numerous chances to grab an early lead in the rematch and could never get back into the match.
