Challenger for Campbell City Council 2nd Ward seat announces run for 2019
Challenger for Campbell City Council 2nd Ward seat announces run for 2019
CAMPBELL
Kenny Krainock, a Campbell businessman, announced Tuesday he will run in 2019 for the city council’s 2nd Ward representative seat.
Bryan Tedesco is the current 2nd Ward councilman.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 1, 2017 10:55 p.m.
5 to run for Youngstown council president, 3 for mayor
- March 16, 2017 12:02 a.m.
A Youngstown council president candidate has quit the race
- January 29, 2018 1:53 p.m.
Familiar face appointed to Girard's 3rd Ward council seat
- February 2, 2017 12:02 a.m.
5 to vie for open council president position
- September 25, 2017 7:38 p.m.
Girard 3rd Ward councilman resigns
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.