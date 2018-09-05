Challenger for Campbell City Council 2nd Ward seat announces run for 2019


September 4, 2018 at 1:37p.m.

Challenger for Campbell City Council 2nd Ward seat announces run for 2019

CAMPBELL

Kenny Krainock, a Campbell businessman, announced Tuesday he will run in 2019 for the city council’s 2nd Ward representative seat.

Bryan Tedesco is the current 2nd Ward councilman.

