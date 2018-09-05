Campbell cops have to pay back overpaid wages

CAMPBELL — The city is in the process of recouping nearly $20,000 in wages overpaid to members of the city’s police department.

In July, the city discovered that eight officers had been overpaid a combined $20,000 between April and June 2017 due to accounting errors between the city and the city’s payroll company.

Mayor Nick Phillips said that finance director Yanni Tiliakos will meet with Campbell police Chief Dennis Puskarcik to discuss the matter.

“That’s where we’re at now,” Tiliakos said. “I’ll be working with the chief to sit down with each officer and figure out individual payment methods.”

Phillips said the officers would have options for returning the wages.

“They can use saved time, or they can make payments every month,” Phillips said. “So we’re going to give them options and try to make it as painless as possible, but the money has got to be recovered one way or another. We can’t turn a blind eye to it.”

After the city became aware of the situation, the officers involved in the overpayment, their union representatives and city administrators met to discuss how to proceed.

