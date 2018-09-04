Boy, 6, dies after being hit by vehicle
Driver may not be charged in fatal accident
By JUSTIN DENNIS
NILES
A 6-year-old Niles boy struck by an SUV while chasing his dog Sunday evening has died.
The Mahoning County coroner’s office reported Isaiah Issa, 6, died at 3 a.m. Monday at Akron Children’s Hospital, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
Investigators said Issa ran onto Robbins Avenue near the Higley Avenue intersection while chasing his dog when he was struck by an SUV after 6 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown then later flown to the Akron hospital, where he died.
He is scheduled for an autopsy, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Jeffrey L. Fleck, 67, of Niles was driving the 2008 GMC Envoy west along Robbins Avenue, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was not injured.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Bonar said Monday the incident report does not suggest Fleck was impaired in any way.
He added it is unclear whether Fleck will face charges as the crash investigation had not been completed. The Mahoning County Prosecutor will decide whether to pursue charges.
Robbins Avenue was closed temporarily as OHP investigators worked to reconstruct the crash. Niles fire and police responders, as well as Lane EMS, also responded to the scene.
Memorial offerings found Monday on a sidewalk near the scene of the collision included a candle, flowers and plush toys.
