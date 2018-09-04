Authorities search for shooting suspect

YOUNGSTOWN

Shots rang out along West Dennick Avenue on Sunday, and authorities are searching for the unidentified shooting suspect.

The suspect, described as a 26-year-old black male, was unidentified in a city police report.

The man allegedly fired five .45-caliber rounds from a vehicle – some in the air and some toward a home in the 200 block of West Dennick Avenue, the report says.

No injuries were reported.

Police investigate stabbing at complex

YOUNGSTOWN

City police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening at a Tyrell Street apartment complex.

Police reported a 30-year-old female resident slashed another resident, a 27-year-old woman, across the face with a knife after an argument about a missing cellphone. The woman sustained a “severe laceration” to her face, according to a city police report.

The 27-year-old woman was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Detectives received conflicting reports surrounding the argument and fight and continue to investigate. No charges have been filed.

Woman reports attempted robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

An unidentified man broke into a Steel Street apartment Sunday night with a pistol, mask and gloves, according to city police.

The resident told police she found the black man, who was wearing a black mask and surgical gloves, climbing through her living-room window just after 9 p.m.

He retreated through the window when she fled to another part of the residence to call 911, the report says.

No losses were reported.

Retiring flags

During this month, Shepherd of the Valley is taking in tired, torn and faded American flags that need to be retired.

Flags can be dropped off at any Shepherd of the Valley community between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Drop-off hours for the corporate offices are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The locations are Boardman, 7148 West Blvd., 330-726-9061; Howland, 4100 North River Road NE, 330-856-9232; Niles, 1500 McKinley Ave., 330-544-0771; Poland, 301 W. Western Reserve Road, 330-726-7110; and corporate office/At Home with Shepherd, Austintown, 5525 Silica Road, 330-530-4038.

Flags will be delivered to a local veterans group for proper disposal. For information, contact the nearest Shepherd of the Valley community at the above numbers.