Agenda Wednesday

Ellsworth Township trustees, 7 p.m., town hall, 11125 W. Akron Canfield Road.

Struthers City Council Finance & Legislation Committee, 6:15 p.m. followed by council’s Annexation, Zoning & Industrial Business Committee at 6:30 p.m., council chambers, caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.

Canfield City Council, 5:30 p.m., city hall, 104 Lisbon St.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Ohio Department of Transportation, 5 p.m., public involvement meeting, Howland High School cafeteria, 200 Shaffer Drive NE.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.