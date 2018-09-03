TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

marriage licenses

Colton S. Greathouse, 25, of Warren, to Jessica N. Reinke, 27, of same.

Isaac E. Hostetler, 21, of Middlefield, to Rosa B. Slaubaugh, 20, of same.

Dominic J. Rozzo, 31, address confidential to Leah P. Byers, 27, address confidential.

Steven L. Byler, 21, of Middlefield, to Lydia M. Mullett, 22, of Orwell.

Yvonne M. Woodson, 32, of Youngs-town, to Andre M. Miller, 33, of same.

Dillen M. Crumpton, 26, of Girard, to Brandy R. Whitman, 25, of same.

Justin M. McAllister, 29, of Warren, to Brianna L. Booth, 26, of same.

Michael C. Tedesco, 51, of Niles, to Betty M. Sigley, 49, of same.

Mearl L. Putnum III, 30, of Warren, to Brandi M. Bebik, 30, of same.

Michael P. Ady, 24, of Farmdale, to Mackenzie S. Blessing, 23, of same.

Joseph D. Capan, 38, of Warren, to Julie L. Campana-Boles, 38, of same.

Justin A. Clark, 31, of Niles, to Jami L. Mitchell, 37, of Girard.

Tanya L. Dixon, 43, of Warren, to Dwight A. Humphries, 42, of same.

Thomas C. Appel, 53, of Niles, to Robert G. Knapp, 55, of same.

Robert J. Collier, 27, of Newton Falls, to Tiffany R. Evans, 25, of same.

Alexander D. Grice, 27, of Niles, to Kristin E. Starkey, 32, of same.

Briana M. Sinn, 25, of Warren, to Daniel P. O’Brien, 25, of same.

Jozsef A. Gulyas, 57, of Newton Falls, to Marcela Perez, 52, of Jalisco, Mexico.

Bradley K. Butler, 58, of Newton Falls, to Patricia G. Spinelli, 59, of same.

Jason D. Davis, 37, of Niles, to Alicia N. Anderson, 28, of same.

David A. Oller, 28, of Warren, to Amanda E. Weber, 30, of Niles.

William C. Chuirazzi, 26, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Allison M. Noss, 26, of Cortland.

Matthew Totin, 27, Sharpsville, Pa., to Ashley Martof, 25, of Mineral Ridge.

Lora A. Mymo, 38, of Girard, to Jeffrey D. Lundborg, 51, of same.

Brian W. Malcomson, 25, of Niles, to Corrine R. Sharpe, 25, of same.

Myrtill E. Nemeth, 34, of Warren, to David W. Barber, 62, of same.

Sandra L. Bennett, 48, of Warren, to Robert L. Oaks, 53, of same.

Ashelyn S. McBride, 19, of Warren, to Cody G. Rodriguez, 31, of same.

Joseph E. Seman IV, 22, of Warren, to Corri E. Sayre, 23, of same.

Brent E. Hull, 31, of Orwell, to Racheal E. Byard, 26, of same.

Andrew S. Ryser, 29, of Hubbard, to Madison E. Bauer, 26, of Marietta.

Brandon S. Mead, 34, of Niles, to Nicole R. Brown, 31, of same.

Charles E. Adams, 49, of Warren, to Nakilia D. West, 43, of same.

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Benson Jones et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Bernard J. Diehl et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James W. Gavin et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Martha Rogers et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v, Sheila M. Macaluso et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Richard T. Boccia et al, tax foreclosure.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Kevin M. Bloom et al, other civil.

Jessica Braz v. Dolgen Midwest LLC, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Patrick Justham, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Eva Sexton, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jamie Knieriemen, other civil.

Edder Cruz v. United Steel Service Inc. et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Leon Thorp, other civil.

Bonnie Clemente et al v. Menard Inc. et al, other civil.

In the matter of the disposition of evidence v. Lordstown Police Department, other civil.

In the matter of the disposition of evidence v. Ohio State Highway Patrol, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Johnathan, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Michael R. Zahurak, other civil.

HS Financial Group LLC v. Yancy Y. Seeman et al, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Michael W. Smith, other civil.

Citibank NA v. William V. Casper, other civil.

Committee of Lordstown concerned residents et al v. Village of Lordstown et al, other civil.

Mary Lee Morris v. Robert J. Morris, other civil.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. Homeworth Pantry LLC et al, other civil.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. Ali Salama, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Christopher Dawson, other civil.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Stacy Prokop, other civil.

Nicholas Hamrock v. Alexis A. Graziano et al, other torts.

Jane E. Whitely v. Jeffery P. Andrews et al, other torts.

Patricia A. Mabry v. Angelica M. Kociolek et al, other torts.

Adam Sedzmak v. Michael Stamp, other torts.

Angela K. Vint Admin et al v. Patsy S. Rozzo Jr., other torts.

Gabriel O. Beadle v. Christopher A. Pospisil, other torts.

Hsui Chou Boyll v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Kelly A. Vogt v. Huntington National Bank et al, workers’ compensation.

State v. A K T Enterprises LLC, money.

State v. Advanced Computer and Data Co. Inc., money.(2)

State v. M B B J Inc., money.

State v. Beast Automotive, money. (15)

State v. Shonna Bland, money.

State v. BMI Properties LLC, money.

State v. Castillo Niles Inc., money.

State v. Cloud Business Systems LLC, money.

State v. Aardvark Contracting, money.

State v. Direct Product Sourcing Ltd., money.

State v. Timothy Drummond, money.

State v. Antonio Eduardo, money.

State v. Scott J. Ferry, money.

State v. James W. Gavin, money.(2)

State v. Marc D. Hornak, money.

State v. Hair Waxing & More LLC, money.

State v. Nicole M. Hodges, money.

State v. Thaddeus K Minnick, money.

State v. Nobull Auto Service LLC, money.

State v. RJ Enterprise LLC, money.

State v. Richmond Concrete Products Inc., money.

State v. Rick’s Auto Service Inc., money.

State v. Sun Masters LLC, money.

State v. Michael Savich, money.

State v. Qiana Shaw, money.

State v. Charles L. Storey et al, money.

State v. Spot at the Top of the Hill Inc., money.

State v. Treasures, money.

State v. Nakilia West, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Mark B. Isler, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Bill Vernacchio, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Daniel C. Knauf, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Gary W. Hiner, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Joshua D. Cline, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Jenetta M. Christy, money.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Nicholas Pregibon and Linda Pregibon.

Jennifer Kincade and Michael Kincade.

Ivan Krupansky and Theodora L. Krupansky.

Albert E. Davis and Annette R. Davis.

Sara Rodgers and D Andrae Rodgers.

Carrie Ann Kibby and Timothy S. Kibby.

Adrienne Peterson and Jeffrey Peterson Jr.

Marissa D. Ruffner and Christopher A. Ruffner.

Doug Nemergut and Cynthia Nemergut.

Terra Busco and David Busco.

Patricia Russo and Robert D. Russo.

DIVORCES ASKED

Stephanie Gardner v. Duane J. Gardner.

Amy R. Sollitto v. Doug J. Sollitto.

Joseph Bush v. Rebecca Bush.

Rahceal M. Miller v. Richard C. Miller.

Fayeanne Scott v. Rodney Scott.