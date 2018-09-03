Niles boy struck, injured by SUV

NILES

A boy, 6, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car on Robbins Avenue near Higley Avenue Sunday.

The boy, Isaiah Issa, of Niles was walking across Robbins Avenue at 6:18 p.m. into the path of a 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Jeffrey L. Fleck, 67, of Niles, who was westbound on Robbins, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The boy was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Fleck was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

The crash remains under investigation. Robbins Avenue was closed temporarily for the investigation.

Woman on scooter injured in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

A city woman, 26, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg she suffered while riding a scooter on Oak Street at North Garland Avenue.

The woman said she was traveling eastbound on Oak at 7:37 p.m. Friday and stopped at the intersection and heard two men arguing about money.

She said she heard a gun- shot and realized she’d been hit. She drove the scooter to her mother’s house, and her brother drove her to the hospital, where police interviewed her. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Fire at McDonald’s

CANFIELD

The McDonald’s restaurant at 586 E. Main Street was evacuated because of a 4 p.m. fire Sunday that did not injure anyone. It’s unknown what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

RoboCats benefit set

girard

From Sept. 10 to Sept. 21, the proceeds from a $29.95 oil change at Muffley’s Service, 101 Mill St., will benefit the Girard High School RoboCats team.

Appointments can be made at 330-545-1209, and to participate in the fundraiser, callers have to mention the Robotics Team Promotional Oil Change.

Customers will also receive a complimentary vehicle inspection and 190 days of roadside assistance. Muffley’s is sponsoring the fundraiser with support from Fisher Federated Auto Parts and Universal Oil.