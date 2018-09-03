Engineer seeks input on license-plate fee
Engineer seeks input on license-plate fee
CANFIELD
Mahoning County Engineer Patrick Ginnetti encouraged people to stop by the county engineers booth to give their opinions on whether or not they would support an extra $5 license-plate fee charge that would go to the county engineer office only for infrastructure purposes.
“We are trying to poll everyone and gauge the climate of the community,” Ginnetti said. “Yes or no, we would appreciate your opinion.”
Attendance for 4 days far exceeds 2017 levels
CANFIELD
The 172nd Canfield Fair’s Saturday estimated attendance was 72,353 people. That compares with about 45,000 for Saturday during the 2017 fair.
The four-day 2018 total stood at 174,281 which compared with 2017’s four-day total of 141,466. This year’s attendance is up 32,815 people.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 2, 2018 4:56 p.m.
Mahoning engineer seeks input on $5 license fee
- February 24, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Ditzler to state lawmakers: Get some guts
- March 23, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Mahoning County engineer: More money needed to fix crumbling roads
- September 2, 2018 4:53 p.m.
Canfield Fair attendance up more than 32,000
- April 8, 2018 midnight
A strike during pothole season?
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.