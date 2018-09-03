Engineer seeks input on license-plate fee

CANFIELD

Mahoning County Engineer Patrick Ginnetti encouraged people to stop by the county engineers booth to give their opinions on whether or not they would support an extra $5 license-plate fee charge that would go to the county engineer office only for infrastructure purposes.

“We are trying to poll everyone and gauge the climate of the community,” Ginnetti said. “Yes or no, we would appreciate your opinion.”

Attendance for 4 days far exceeds 2017 levels

CANFIELD

The 172nd Canfield Fair’s Saturday estimated attendance was 72,353 people. That compares with about 45,000 for Saturday during the 2017 fair.

The four-day 2018 total stood at 174,281 which compared with 2017’s four-day total of 141,466. This year’s attendance is up 32,815 people.