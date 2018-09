Agenda Tuesday

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, regular meeting to follow, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

McDonald Village Council committees, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., caucus, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Poland Village Town Hall, 308 S. Main St.

Trumbull County Planning Commission Plats and Zoning committee, 9 a.m., regular meeting, Planning Commission conference room, 185 E. Market St., Warren.

