Woman arrested after wielding butcher knife at child's birthday party

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Royale Elkins, 24, of Pine Hollow, was arrested and charged with domestic violence and violation of a protection order Saturday after police say she threatened people with a butcher knife at her daughter’s birthday party on Abeerdeen Avenue.

The father of Elkins’ baby told police he and Elkins started arguing at a Boardman store because he was taking the girl for a birthday party at the home where he and his mother live.

Elkins followed them to Aberdeen and demanded that the baby go with her, police said. When that failed, she left for a while and came back with her brother and others and a butcher knife. The baby’s father said Elkins “began swinging it around at everyone on the porch.”

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.