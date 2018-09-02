FAIR DIGEST | Try archery

Try archery

CANFIELD

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife invites fairgoers to visit its exhibit in the Hay and Grain Building, No. 26.

In addition to educational information, the division is offering free archery demonstrations in which visitors can participate.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of the fair.

Attendance is up

CANFIELD

Friday’s attendance at the fair was the best for a Friday since 2007.

The fair drew 48,733 visitors Friday, up from 47,059 last year.

The fair’s three-day attendance total also topped last year’s, with 101,928 people visiting the fair through Friday. That compares with 96,314 during that period last year.

Sheep-shearing demos

CANFIELD

Fairgoers can check out sheep-shearing demonstrations in the sheep barn today and Monday.

The demonstrations take place every half hour between 12:30 and 5 p.m.

2018 fair facts

CANFIELD

The fair board directors shared some numbers from Friday at their daily board meeting Saturday. Here are some fair facts:

Friday’s tractor parade featured 83 tractors.

Seventy cars participated in Friday night’s demolition derby.

The fair’s emergency medical services responded to 30 medical calls Friday.

More than 500 motorcycles attended Bike Nite.

Saturday night’s truck and tractor pull was the 48th in the fair’s 172-year history.