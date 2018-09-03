Shooting outside Market St. store leads to arrest

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Nicholas J. Italiano, 24, of Struthers, was charged with felonious assault Saturday after calling 911 and admitting he had shot a man at Sami Quick Stop, 2822 Market Street, but said it was self defense.

The victim was in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, police said.

The 8:45 p.m. incident began with Italiano and a woman arguing over a parking spot. The woman, 35, said Italiano’s truck was taking up multiple spaces, and Italiano yelled at her and used racial slurs, so she called her boyfriend.

When he arrived, the boyfriend punched Italiano in the face. Italiano then pulled a gun from his pocket and chased the other male and shot him as the other male ran, police said.

Italiano, who had a concealed carry license, drove to Erie Street and called 911. Police interviewed Italiano and recovered his handgun.

Italiano was charged and taken to the Mahoning County jail after police reviewed the store’s surveillance video.