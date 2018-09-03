Niles boy, 6, struck by SUV and seriously injured tonight

Staff report

NILES

A boy, 6, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a sport utility vehicle on Robbins Avenue near Higley Avenue tonight.

The boy, Isaiah Issa, of Niles was walking across Robbins Avenue at 6:18 p.m. into the path of a 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Jeffrey L. Fleck, 67, of Niles, who was westbound on Robbins, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The boy was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Fleck was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

The Niles Fire Department, Lane EMS, and the Niles Police Department assisted at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Robbins Avenue was closed temporarily for the investigation but is now back open, the patrol said.

Troopers say the boy ran into the street while chasing his dog, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner.