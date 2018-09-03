Mahoning engineer seeks input on $5 license fee
Staff report
CANFIELD
Mahoning County Engineer Patrick Ginnetti is encouraging people to stop by the county engineer's booth at the Canfield Fair to give their opinions on whether or not they would support an additional $5 license plate fee to go only to infrastructure improvements handled by the county.
“We are trying to poll everyone and gauge the climate of the community,” Ginetti said. “Yes or no, we would appreciate your opinion.”
