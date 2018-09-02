BUSINESS DIGEST || HONORS

HONORS

2 Ticks & The Dog Productions Inc. recently won a bronze Telly award for Extreme Air Trampoline Parks’ “Warehouse Wars” 2018 television commercial.

The cinematography award was handed out during the 39th annual Telly Awards earlier this summer. It marked the production company’s sixth Telly and its first in cinematography.

“We’re always thrilled to be recognized as visual artists, and this award, like any other, is always a total team effort,” said Jim Fogarty, the project’s photography director and agency creative director/president.

Extreme Air has locations in Niles and Boardman. 2 Ticks & The Dog Productions is based in downtown Warren. It specializes in video production, commercial television, digital and cinema advertising and electronic media buying, management and consulting.

Merrill Lynch announced that financial adviser William J. Miner has been recognized on Forbes’ 2018 “America’s Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” list, which was published in July.

“We believe William exemplifies what it means to be a leader in the wealth management space,” said resident director Steve Vansuch. “He demonstrates a commitment to helping clients achieve their most important life goals. We proud to congratulate William on being named to this list.”

Miner lives in Lowellville and has been part of Merrill Lynch’s Canfield office for 11 years.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the promotion of Sarah Boyarko to chief operating officer.

As COO, Boyarko will support the chamber’s efforts to deliver quality services to members, investors and the business community while also continuing her responsibilities in the economic development division, according to a news release.

James Dignan, president and CEO of the chamber, said, “The creation of a chief operating officer position and the appointment of Sarah Boyarko will create additional senior management capacity to oversee the chamber’s various and diverse programs, initiatives and divisions. In her new role she’ll be focused on greater internal alignment of our departments and individual services to ensure success in reaching our strategic goals, as well as inclusive economic growth and deeper local engagement across the region.”

Boyarko has been with the chamber since 2006 and became vice president of economic development in 2012.