Exhibit celebrates Bankhead Forest, Wheeler Refuge

DECATUR, Ala.

A new exhibit at the Alabama Center for the Arts celebrates two north Alabama landmarks.

The exhibit opened Monday at the arts venue in Decatur. The Decatur Daily reports that it includes photography, drawings, mixed media and paintings focused on the beauty of nature on public lands in north Alabama.

Pieces in the show, entitled “North & South of the River,” commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Bankhead National Forest and the 80th anniversary of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. The works of several Alabama artists are featured in the exhibit, which remains on display through Oct. 31.

Historic gold mining tunnel opened to public

CASPER, Wyo.

A 300-foot mining tunnel in central Wyoming that was abandoned soon after its construction in 1868 is being opened to the public.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the horizontal tunnel carved into rock on a hillside at South Pass City State Historic Site has opened for tours.

Superintendent Joe Ellis says the tunnel was constructed largely by hand, with workers using picks, shovels and gun powder to excavate about three feet of tunnel a day.

It was abandoned when no gold was found and left undisturbed for 150 years.

Boston plaza features outdoor seating, bike lane

BOSTON

A new public plaza in downtown Boston features a protected bike lane and outdoor seating.

City officials gathered recently to celebrate the opening of the Tontine Crescent Plaza on Franklin Street between Arch and Hawley Streets near Downtown Crossing.

Officials say the plaza was designed to make the underutilized street more “people-friendly” with seating and umbrellas, plants and a bike lane. Mayor Marty Walsh says the plaza is a place where people can “travel safely and enjoy the city surrounding them.”

The design and installation of the plaza was funded by Millennium Partners in Boston. City officials say they will evaluate the use and impact of the temporary plaza over the next few years.

JetBlue raises fees on baggage and ticket changes

DALLAS

JetBlue Airways is raising fees for checking a bag or changing a ticket, a move that could prompt other airlines to raise their fees.

New York-based JetBlue posted the increases online. They apply for all trips booked on or after Monday.

Passengers who buy the lowest of JetBlue’s three fare classes for tickets will pay $30 to check a bag and $40 for a second bag, a $5 increase for each bag.

American, Delta and United still charge $25 for the first bag and $35 for the second, with exceptions for elite customers and those who use an airline-branded credit card. Southwest is the only large U.S. carrier that lets any passenger check up to two bags for free.

JetBlue will also increase its fee for overweight or large items from $100 to $150, and fees on some sporting equipment such as surfboards and bikes will rise, too.

For all but the highest fare class, JetBlue’s fee for changing or canceling a ticket worth more than $200 will rise from $150 to $200, which matches fees that American, Delta and United levy for changing a nonrefundable ticket for domestic travel.

