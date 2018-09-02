Columbus officer attacked by K9 partner, shoots dog
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Police in Ohio’s capital city of Columbus said a K9 officer verbally correcting his dog’s behaviors was attacked by the animal and had to shoot it.
The Columbus Division of Police said Officer Brian Carter suffered “serious” bites to his arms during a training session Saturday morning. Carter was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery Saturday afternoon.
The dog, a 31/2-year-old male Belgian Malinois named Benzi, was euthanized by a veterinarian.
Benzi had been in service with Columbus police for two years.
Columbus K9 Unit supervisor Sgt. Mark Cartwright said it’s the first time a Columbus officer has had to shoot a K9 partner.
