COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Roger Myers v. Jill Brothers, money.

Irene Shreve v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., money.

docket

G. Mutual Casualty Co. v. Ryan White, judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank v. Jacqueline Desarro, judgment for plaintiff.

Witmer’s Feed and Grain Inc. v. Alfred Knotts et al, judgment for plaintiff.

divorces granted

Nicholas Vranesevick, of 737 Minerva St., East Liverpool, v. Nancy Vranesevick, of 748 Minerva St., East Liverpool.

Jodie McLaughlin, of 1829 Garfield Road, Salem v. Todd McLaughlin, of same.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Alyce V. Grubb et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Jason R. Grigsby et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Charles J. Bundy et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Thomas Reiter et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Florina Barnes et al, foreclosure.

OCWEN Loan Servicing LLC v. Verl D. Gibson et al et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Marlene J. Marshall et al, foreclosure.

Cardinal Financial Company Limited Partnership v. Katie Sue Zupancic, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Rickey L. Ellis Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Amber Hoostal, default.

Cafaro Peachcreek Joint Venture Partnership v. White Expressions LLC et al, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Michael L. Raymond, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Carol A. White, default.

Citibank NA v. Delbert G. Kurtz, default.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Christopher Mooney, default.

Middlefield Banking Co. v. Lawrence L. Robinson III et al, dismissed.

US Bank NA v. Paul R. Smith et al, dismissed.

Perry Bodine LLC v. Gennaro F. Ricciardi, dismissed.

Alyson R. Jones et al v. David Woloschak et al, dismissed.

Stacy Michael v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Rebecca Montoya et al, dismissed.

PNC Bank National Association v. Daniel A. Chernek et al, dismissed.

Jack Duck v. Marc Glassman Inc. et al, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Richard E. Cecconi Jr. et al, dismissed.

Priscilla Hill v. Danny Dhungana, dismissed.

Lawrence Montecalvo v. Eric J. Collins et al, dismissed.

Stata v. Eugene E. Lockney III, sentenced.

State v. Cory M. Gooch, sentenced.

State v. Richard T. Barr, sentenced.

State v. Andrew Konsol III, sentenced.

State v. Arbie Murray, sentenced.

Divorces granted

Arthur C. Johnston v. Valerie A. Johnston.

Gary Calo v. Kathryn Calo.

Sharon Kurtz v. Robert Kurtz Jr.

Olivia Miller v. David Miller.

Michelle M. Devlin v. David Devlin II.

Sarah Bumbico v. Larry Bumbico.

Gregory A. Spitzer v. Nicole L. Spitzer.

Miranda Plant v. Richard T. Plant.

Ted T. Harless v. Mary Beth Mary Beth Harless.

Dissolutions granted

Mary Jo Dunnigan Livi and Michael J. Livi Sr.

Heidi Schumaker Lawver and Craig Lawver.

Rachel Hayes and Cory Hayes.

Jodie Boerio and Anthony J. Boerio.

Jessica Eggleston and David Eggleston.

Pamela Workman and Steve A. Workman.

Rebecca A. Workman and Kenneth J. Workman.

Domestic cases dismissed

Lucy Chatfield v. Joseph Hepstall.

Renee Van Horn v. Earnest E. Van Horn Jr.

Chelsea Hall v. Zachary Hall.

Nikeisha L. Pruitt v. Shawn L. Pruitt.

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

John A. Garda, 76, of 3941 Staaz Drive, Youngstown, and Susan C. Bruchs, 66, of 983 Colonia Drive, Youngstown.

Douglas Schneider, 33, of 2390 South West Range, North Lima, and Miranda L. Ackerman, 31, of same.

Matthew H. Craig, 30, of 3643 Orchard Hill, Canfield, and Grace D. Cornell, 27 of same.

Jessica Lillian Daniels, 21, of 13861 Woodworth Road, New Springfield, and Taylor Marie Berry, 19, of same.

James M. Zubick, 27, of 62 Woodland Drive, New Middletown, and Rachel M. White, 24, of 112 Woodland Drive, New Middletown.

Derrick J. Popelriter, 27, of New Jersey, and Michelle N. Tuma, 25, of, New Jersey.

Parker J. Warren, 23, of 12094 Diehl Road, North Jackson, and Jordyn M. Damron, 23, of 12289 Bell Road, Marysville.

Matthew D. Kempinksi, 28, of 12460 Columbiana Canfield Road, Columbiana, and Christa M. Reeve, 23, of same.