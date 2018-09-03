Canfield Fair attendance up more than 32,000
CANFIELD
The 172nd Canfield Fair’s Saturday estimated attendance is 72,353 people, according to the Fair Board. That compares with about 45,000 for Saturday during the 2017 fair.
The four-day 2018 total stood at 174,281, which compares with 2017’s four-day total of 141,466. This year’s attendance is up 32,815 people
More like this from vindy.com
- September 3, 2018 midnight
Engineer seeks input on license-plate fee
- September 5, 2016 midnight
Attendance increases
- September 4, 2016 3:42 p.m.
CANFIELD FAIR UPDATE: Saturday attendance of 81,554 is highest in 12 years
- September 2, 2018 12:02 a.m.
FAIR DIGEST | Try archery
- September 2, 2016 2:11 p.m.
CANFIELD FAIR | Fair attendance figures
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.