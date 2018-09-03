Canfield Fair attendance up more than 32,000

CANFIELD

The 172nd Canfield Fair’s Saturday estimated attendance is 72,353 people, according to the Fair Board. That compares with about 45,000 for Saturday during the 2017 fair.

The four-day 2018 total stood at 174,281, which compares with 2017’s four-day total of 141,466. This year’s attendance is up 32,815 people