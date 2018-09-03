Canfield Fair attendance up more than 32,000


September 2, 2018 at 4:53p.m.

CANFIELD

The 172nd Canfield Fair’s Saturday estimated attendance is 72,353 people, according to the Fair Board. That compares with about 45,000 for Saturday during the 2017 fair.

The four-day 2018 total stood at 174,281, which compares with 2017’s four-day total of 141,466. This year’s attendance is up 32,815 people

