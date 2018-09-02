Book drive

COLUMBIANA

The Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites announced a book drive for National Read a Book Day.

The hotel is partnering with the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, which recently had to throw away its children’s books, for the book drive.

The book drive will begin Thursday and run through Sept. 13. The hotel also will offer a deal to people who bring in books.

All visitors who donate a new or gently used book will get a free cup of Zeke’s coffee or $1 off a specialty drink at the inn’s coffee shop.

Drop off donations at the hotel near the coffee shop. Hotel employees will drop off the donated books to the Rescue Mission on Sept. 17.

Tailgate Sweepstakes

YOUNGSTOWN

Burgan Real Estate, the real-estate partner of Youngstown State University athletics, recently launched a new promotion.

The “Better with Burgan Ultimate Tailgate Sweepstakes” will offer fans an opportunity to win a VIP tailgate experience to YSU’s Hall of Fame game Oct. 27 against Indiana State University.

“As we kick off the second year of our partnership with YSU, we wanted to do something to make YSU football game days even better with Burgan Real Estate,” said Patrick Burgan, co-owner and broker of Burgan Real Estate.

Fans can now enter for a chance by visiting BetterWithBurgan.com.

The winner will win a hospitality tent in the M-63 party lot, 50 reserved-game tickets, two tailgate passes, a fully catered party and a $100 Rulli Bros. gift certificate.

Registration is open until Sept. 30. Entry is limited to one per household.

New U-Haul dealer

NILES

U-Haul Co. of Massachusetts and Ohio Inc. announced that Affordable Storage Solutions LLC has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Niles community.

Affordable Storage Solutions, located at 1564 N. Main St., will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers and moving supplies.

For reservations, call 330-299-4641 or visit https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Niles-OH-44446/003258/.

Vendor night

LIBERTY

MyOffice 985, located at 985 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, will host a vendor night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public.

The event is a chance to shop with your favorite local business, including doTERRA essential oils, Pure Romance, Mary Kay, Optivia, iM Video Transfer, iM Image Marketing, and more.

Food from Kelli’s Cookin Food Truck will be for sale.

If you are interested in participating as a vendor, contact Brenda at 330-707-4658. Visit MyOffice 985’s Facebook page for more information.

Pot industry wants ‘stoner’ stereotype to go up in smoke

LOS ANGELES

America’s legal marijuana industry is working on its image. Pot advocates are trying to dispel the idea that people who toke up still live in their parents’ basements and spend their days eating Cheetos and playing video games.

Instead, many marijuana businesses are branding cannabis as the leafy equivalent of a fine brandy or healthy elixir. Upscale pot shop MedMen, for example, has launched a $2 million “anti-stoner” campaign featuring average folks who get lit.

Staff/wire reports