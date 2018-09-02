Blood Drives
Blood Drives
today
Canfield Fair, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, 12:30 to 8 p.m.
MONDAY
Canfield Fair, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TUESDAY
Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, noon to 6 p.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Garden Brook Banquet Center, 4820 Warren Road, Cortland, noon to 6 p.m.
St. Mary Social Hall, 120 Maple Drive, Newton Falls, 1 to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Mecca Community Church, 5920 Phillips Rice Road, Cortland, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
