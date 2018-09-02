METRO DIGEST || Blood Donation Day Wednesday

Blood Donation Day

COLUMBUS

Gov. John Kasich joined state governors across the U.S. in honoring the request of the American Red Cross, United Blood Services, syndicated radio personality Dr. Daliah Wachs and blood banks across the country to proclaim Sept. 5 Blood Donation Day is in response to the national blood shortage crisis. National Blood Donation Week is Sept. 3-10.

Meeting canceled

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.

Racism discussion

CANFIELD

A discussion and workshop on racism hosted by the Rev. Larry Bowald will take place at Canfield Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 and include a certificate of completion and lunch. Participants must pre-register; call the Rev. Ronald King, workshop facilitator, at 201-522-0041.

Legal Aid fundraiser

AKRON

Community Legal Aid Services is marking its 66 years of providing free legal services to impoverished and elderly community members in Stark, Summit, Medina, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Columbiana and Wayne counties with an anniversary fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St. Tickets are $100 each and support Legal Aid’s work. Maha Jweied, former director of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Access to Justice, and state Sen. Frank LaRose of Hudson, R-27th, will speak and awards will be given for outstanding service to Legal Aid clients. For reservations, contact Jennifer Connolly at 330-983-2575 or visit jconnolly@communitylegalaid.org.

Munnell Run Farm Day

MERCER, PA.

Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, will host its 14th annual Munnell Run Farm Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16. The free event will feature local artisans, food vendors, live music, a quilt show and kids’ activities. Participants are invited to visit Tamarak Wildlife Center to see the educational “Birds of Prey.” A donation of nonperishable food items is requested to be donated to the local community food warehouse. Visit www.munnellrunfarm.org or call 724-662-2242 for information.

Motorcyclist dies

VIENNA

A motorcycle-car crash at about 8:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of state Route 82 and Niles-Vienna Road resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, Edward Wickline Jr., 38, of Jefferson.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Lincoln Town Car driven by Lola Lucarello, 80, of Niles, was traveling westbound on state Route 82 and tried to turn left to head south on Niles-Vienna when it pulled in front of the motorcycle, ejecting Wickline when the car struck. Wickline was wearing a helmet, but suffered severe injuries and was transported by the township fire department to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he died. Lucarello also was transported to that hospital, by Brookfield Fire Department, for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation; no charges have been filed.

2 charged after assault

WARREN

Dawn Franklin, 49, was charged with aggravated and Timothy Green, 54, was charged with felonious assault after an altercation on Hayes Street SW on Thursday night, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Police said Green was covered in blood and held down by a witness when they arrived. The witness told police Franklin had stabbed Green in the head and fled, and Green had struck her with a bottle. Franklin returned, and both were treated for their injuries and taken to the Trumbull County jail.