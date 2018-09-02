Amsterdam: ‘Terrorist motive’ alleged in attack on Americans

AMSTERDAM

A 19-year-old Afghan citizen had a “terrorist motive” for allegedly stabbing two Americans at the main train station in Amsterdam, city authorities in the Dutch capital said Saturday.

Amsterdam police shot and wounded the suspect after the double stabbing Friday at Central Station. The local government said hours later that it appeared the victims weren’t targeted for a specific reason, but added that investigators were not excluding any possibilities.

After the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands on Saturday identified the people injured as American tourists, Amsterdam City Hall gave an update.

The wounded Americans were recovering in a hospital from what police termed serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Trump says Canada ‘will be out’ of trade deal unless it’s ‘fair’

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump warned Canada on Saturday that it “will be out” of a revised North American trade agreement unless it’s “fair” to the United States, and he threatened to scrap the current deal should Congress “interfere” with the negotiations.

But it’s not clear whether the Trump administration has the authority to strike a deal with just Mexico, as it announced Monday, and exclude Canada. Also, Congress must approve any rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, signed under President Bill Clinton, and might refuse to endorse a deal that leaves longtime ally Canada on the sidelines.

Talks to keep Canada in the trade bloc are to resume this week.

German police end march envisioned as far-right springboard

CHEMNITZ, Germany

Police in eastern Germany halted an anti-migration protest march that emboldened far-right activists started Saturday hoping would launch a nationwide movement capable of challenging the political establishment.

A trio of nationalist groups held separate daytime rallies in the city of Chemnitz over the Aug. 26 killing of a German citizen, allegedly by migrants from Syria and Iraq. The two largest groups also organized a joint nighttime march, thinking a broader force might emerge from the display of unity and take hold.

If the number of people who attended is any gauge, the envisioned far-right movement was in the earliest of embryonic stages. It drew about 4,500 participants, Saxony state police reported before citing security concerns as the reason for ending the event early.

Ohio officer who shot alleged prostitute under investigation

COLUMBUS

Officials in Ohio’s capital city say a vice detective who was stabbed in the hand by an alleged prostitute and fatally shot her inside a police vehicle is under criminal investigation for a citizen complaint made before the shooting.

The Columbus mayor’s office issued a statement Friday night saying the investigation of 30-year veteran Andrew Mitchell will determine whether there’s a connection between the complaint made sometime in August and the shooting of 23-year-old Donna Castleberry on Aug. 23.

Police have said Mitchell was working a prostitution detail when he tried to take Castleberry into custody inside the vehicle and shot her multiple times. Mitchell was hospitalized for what police say was a serious stab wound.

Police: 1 dead, 7 wounded in Cleveland nightclub shooting

CLEVELAND

Police say a 28-year-old woman has been fatally shot and seven men wounded during an event featuring local rap artists at a Cleveland nightclub.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says officers were called to Club X-Rated, near downtown, around 1 a.m. Saturday and found the woman at the back of the bar with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at a hospital. Police earlier reported her age as 31.

The spokesman says a fight broke out inside the club leading to gunfire. The fight then spilled outside and more shots were fired.

Six of the men, ranging in age from 19 to 53, were treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals. A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, arm and hand and is hospitalized.

Ohio State eliminates dozens of fees as part of savings plan

COLUMBUS

Ohio State University is eliminating dozens of fees as part of plan to save students $1.9 million a year.

University trustees approved the plan Friday, which includes the elimination of 278 course fees, or about 70 percent of all fees, covering costs such as laboratory sessions or specialized materials.

As part of the same savings plan, trustees announced discounts on digital textbooks starting with a pilot program for College of Social Work courses, with students paying $24 to $74 for digital textbooks that would cost $128 to $400 as traditional textbooks.

The university will also waive costs when students take additional credit hours to finish their degrees, accept internships or do research, and will extend in-state tuition rates to more military families regardless of where students live.

Associated Press