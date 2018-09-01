YSU tied with Butler after the first quarter


By Brian Dzenis | September 1, 2018 at 2:47p.m.

Youngstown State's start to the football season has been shaky, but the Penguins are tied 7-7 with Butler after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs took only four plays to drive the length of the field and score a touchdown on Will Marty's QB sneak. The Penguins tied the game with Montgomery VanGorder's 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Miles Joiner.

YSU kicker Zak Kennedy missed a 33-yard field goal.

