YSU and Butler tied at the half


By Brian Dzenis | September 1, 2018 at 3:35p.m.

Neither Youngstown State nor Butler found an edge against eachother with a scoreless second quarter. The two sides are tied at 7-7.

YSU drove to the Butler 11, was stuffed on a 4th and 1 when Tevin McCaster. A would-be 64-yard TD run from Christian Turner was called back on a holding penalty. Zak Kennedy missed his second field goal of the day when his 48-yard attempt was wide right.

Montgomery VanGorder is nine for 17 for 93 yards with a TD pass in the first half. McCaster has 134 yards rushing and Kendric Mallory is the top receiver with three catches for 34 yards.

Will Marty passed for 83 yards for Butler, 77 of which went to wideout Pace Temple.

