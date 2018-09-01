VanGorder improves as YSU pulls ahead of Butler


By Brian Dzenis | September 1, 2018 at 4:35p.m.

Youngstown State quarterback Montgomery VanGorder improved greatly from the first half, throwing two TD passes to put the Penguins ahead of Butler, 21-7, in the third quarter.

VanGorder was a perfect 7 for 7 and threw a 26-yard TD pass to Samuel St. Surin and a 44-yard TD pass to Kendric Mallory.

