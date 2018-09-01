VanGorder improves as YSU pulls ahead of Butler
Youngstown State quarterback Montgomery VanGorder improved greatly from the first half, throwing two TD passes to put the Penguins ahead of Butler, 21-7, in the third quarter.
VanGorder was a perfect 7 for 7 and threw a 26-yard TD pass to Samuel St. Surin and a 44-yard TD pass to Kendric Mallory.
