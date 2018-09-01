Teacher agreement

girard

The Girard school board approved a three-year agreement with the Girard Education Association that will run until 2021. There are 121 teachers in the union, and they will receive a 2.5 percent increase each year of the agreement. The new agreement will cost the district $320,000 over the three years of the contract.

Fire department grant

VIENNA

The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department received an $80,915 federal grant for safety gear.

“The money will be used for much-needed turnout firefighter gear. Right now, the gear that we have is expired from last year and this year, and I’m grateful I get to staff my people with the gear they need,” said township fire Chief Richard Brannon.

New hearing wanted

YOUNGSTOWN

A city man sentenced to 15 years in prison for the March 2016 shooting death of 23-year-old Marquis Shelton wants a new hearing on case evidence and claims he is “wrongfully incarcerated.”

Jermaill Holloway, sentenced in March 2017 on one reduced count of voluntary manslaughter and several counts of felonious assault, filed a motion for an evidentiary hearing Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Holloway claims to have proof some witnesses’ police statements were changed, altered or missing entirely “in an attempt to hide the truth and obstruct the administration of justice.”

According to reports, an argument between Holloway and Shelton over a video game escalated into gunfire in March 2016 at an Idora Avenue home on the South Side, killing Shelton and injuring his sister.

Suspects returned

YOUNGSTOWN

Two suspects in a home invasion who were captured in Colorado earlier this month were returned Thursday to Mahoning County.

Odis Simmons, 34 and Latrell Jackson, 33, were both picked up by U.S. Marshals on Thursday at the Denver airport and were flown back to Ohio.

They are in the Mahoning County jail.

They are accused of a home invasion on Beechwood Place earlier this summer. A woman who was also charged was arrested in Youngstown and is in custody.

Porn photos sent

BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating a report filed Friday from a woman on Forest Park Drive that her son received pornographic photos from another juvenile via an online account.

Regina Richards told police her son met the sender through an online game. Richards’ son showed his older brother the pictures.

When confronted by Richards’ older son about the photographs, the sender threatened harm to both, the woman told police.

Richards and her younger son, 12, intend to press charges.

Assault charges

WARREN

Dawn Franklin, 49, suffered a head injury from being hit in the head with a bottle at 10:25 p.m. Thursday on Hayes Avenue Southwest and stabbed the man accused of assaulting her.

Both people, who appeared to be intoxicated, were charged with felonious assault in Warren Municipal Court.

When police arrived in the 1100 block of Hayes, a witness was holding down Timothy E. Green, 54, of Southern Boulevard Northwest, who was bleeding heavily from his left arm, and his clothing was covered in blood.

Green was handcuffed and taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

The victim also was taken to St. Joseph for treatment. Both were later taken to the Trumbull County jail.

Robbery charge

WARREN

Diontai T. Dukes, 24, of Van Wye Street Southeast, was charged in Warren Municipal Court with aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm after a city man, 19, reported being robbed of a phone and eyeglasses and threatened with a gun at 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

The victim said he was walking at Charles and East Market streets with a friend when two males approached them from behind and said they wanted to fight.

The victim said he set down his glasses and phone to avoid damaging them. Dukes picked up those items and walked down the bike path with them, so the victim followed, police said.

But Dukes handed a gun to the other male, 16, and the other male pointed it at the victim, police said. The victim then stopped following them.

Police later captured both suspects. Dukes went to the Trumbull County jail, and the teen was taken to the county’s Juvenile Justice Center for possible charges.

Report of gas stolen

AUSTINTOWN

A woman reported to police someone siphoned about one-half of a tank of gas from her vehicle sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was parked in a driveway in the 500 block of Westgate Boulevard.

Two days before her report, the woman also discovered two windows on her unattached garage were broken by an unidentified object.

Charges to bank card

AUSTINTOWN

An unidentified person reportedly charged $900 to an Austintown man’s PNC Bank debit card over the course of two weeks.

The man reported to township police Thursday he rarely uses the card and found it missing from his wallet.

His transaction history showed several unauthorized charges at places such as Best Buy, restaurants and possibly a cellular service provider made between Aug. 8 and Aug. 24, the report states.

Fraudulent purchases

AUSTINTOWN

A township woman told police Wednesday she believes her ex-boyfriend stole her credit card and used it to make almost $500 in fraudulent purchases.

She received a fraud alert report from Visa on Monday regarding unauthorized transactions at the Austintown Wal-Mart and Get Go as well as other businesses. She later learned from another person the card was found in her ex-boyfriend’s wallet. The suspect has not been charged, reports said.

Online scam reported

AUSTINTOWN

A 77-year-old Austintown woman said she lost $3,800 in what appears to be an online scam, according to a report from township police.

The woman reported Thursday she intended to rent a Bonita Springs, Fla., property through Craigslist.com, where it was advertised as a vacation rental. She sent the $3,800 check, made out to a person named Laka Robinson, and the recipient cashed it days later.

She could not reach anyone listed at the phone number provided on the listing. The property is owned by another person, the report states.