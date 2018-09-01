Police: Man kept dead cats in freezer
Associated Press
MIDDLETOWN
Police have arrested an Ohio man who had nine dead cats and kittens in his freezer.
Middletown police arrested 24-year-old Edmund Cunningham on Thursday during a search of his home.
Authorities say they’d received a complaint about Cunningham harming the animals.
A woman who runs an animal-rescue organization says Cunningham adopted the cats from her. Taylor Buttelwerth tells WXIX-TV that Cunningham seemed normal.
