Floyd sentenced to six years for opioid trafficking

By JUSTIN DENNIS

jdennis@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

When Corey Floyd is released from his six-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, he said he wants to help rehabilitate county opioid abusers.

Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court sentenced Floyd on Thursday to prison on charges of trafficking in heroin and fentanyl, and illegal possession of a firearm. A jury convicted him on all those counts Aug. 23.

The four years Floyd received for the heroin charge and the following three years of post-release control are mandatory. Floyd received two years for the firearm charge and one year for the fentanyl charge, the latter of which will run concurrently.

Floyd was also made to forfeit more than $6,000 in illegal proceeds.

“I do believe there will be some true rehabilitation,” Floyd’s attorney Walter Madison told the court.

Floyd told the court the time he spent in the county jail – after a 2016 raid on his Hopkins Road home that led to his arrest – showed him the “damage” of rampant opioid abuse.

“I would like to be involved with drug rehabilitation,” he said. “To sit over there [in jail] and see exactly what people were going through – it’s unimaginable.”

Judge Durkin likened Floyd’s sentiments to those of Maurice Clarett, former Ohio State University running back, who was also imprisoned on gun and robbery charges.

He urged Floyd to “tell his story” and warn other drug traffickers of the “easy money that can be made, but the high cost at the end of the day.”

Madison said after the hearing Floyd’s sentencing agreement allows him a chance to turn his life around.

“This case was older. Corey’s a different person today,” he said. “The agreed sentence represents who he is and who he’s becoming – not what these charges may suggest in the past.”