Fair board donations


September 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Fair board donations

CANFIELD

Sarchione Auto Group and Kufleitner’s Auto Group each donated $1,000 to the Canfield Junior Fair Board after spending other money on individuals’ animals.

The children and parents appreciate the money that puts some of them through college, according to the fair board.

Attendance up

CANFIELD

Thursday’s attendance was up from last year’s 27,788 at 38,794. The two-day total from Wednesday and Thursday was 53,195 – 3,940 people more than last year.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000