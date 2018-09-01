Fair board donations

CANFIELD

Sarchione Auto Group and Kufleitner’s Auto Group each donated $1,000 to the Canfield Junior Fair Board after spending other money on individuals’ animals.

The children and parents appreciate the money that puts some of them through college, according to the fair board.

Attendance up

CANFIELD

Thursday’s attendance was up from last year’s 27,788 at 38,794. The two-day total from Wednesday and Thursday was 53,195 – 3,940 people more than last year.