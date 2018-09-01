Court upholds late Ohio State player’s false arrest claim


September 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The widow of a former Ohio State football star says police used excessive force arresting her late husband, and a federal appeals court is allowing her lawsuit to proceed.

Jim Stillwagon was a former Ohio State University captain and member of the 1968 national championship team who died earlier this year. Four years ago, he was acquitted of all criminal charges stemming from a September 2012 road rage incident in Delaware in central Ohio.

Stillwagon’s widow, Effie, says in a lawsuit that Delaware police altered facts and suppressed and destroyed evidence to pursue their investigation.

A judge ruled in favor of most of her claims, and the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling Aug. 24.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000