Court upholds late Ohio State player’s false arrest claim
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
The widow of a former Ohio State football star says police used excessive force arresting her late husband, and a federal appeals court is allowing her lawsuit to proceed.
Jim Stillwagon was a former Ohio State University captain and member of the 1968 national championship team who died earlier this year. Four years ago, he was acquitted of all criminal charges stemming from a September 2012 road rage incident in Delaware in central Ohio.
Stillwagon’s widow, Effie, says in a lawsuit that Delaware police altered facts and suppressed and destroyed evidence to pursue their investigation.
A judge ruled in favor of most of her claims, and the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling Aug. 24.
